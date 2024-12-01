Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,100 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 863,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,191.0 days.

Harmonic Drive Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

HSYDF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 156. Harmonic Drive Systems has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Get Harmonic Drive Systems alerts:

Harmonic Drive Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.