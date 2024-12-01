Hantz Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $105.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

