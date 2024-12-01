Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 13,181.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $765.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

