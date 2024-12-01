Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGMF remained flat at $0.42 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,169. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

