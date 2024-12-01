Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in November

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SELF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.07. 9,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.26. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Self Storage in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth $4,734,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

