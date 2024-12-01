Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $4 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,218 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 0.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,107.90. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

