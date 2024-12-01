FSA Wealth Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

