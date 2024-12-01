FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $718,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $57,993,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

GOOG opened at $170.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,795 shares of company stock valued at $34,673,866. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.