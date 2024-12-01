Fmr LLC Has $327.28 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $327,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $3,826,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,361,265.10. This represents a 7.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $16,435,800. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.3 %

TOL stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.58. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

