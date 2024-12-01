Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,226 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $393,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This represents a 24.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The trade was a 11.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.0 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $420.89 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.56 and a 12 month high of $435.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

