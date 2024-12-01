Fmr LLC Acquires 3,707,734 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,026,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,707,734 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $324,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DYN stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,929.15. This represents a 25.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $474,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,257 shares of company stock worth $6,193,718 over the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.