First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Up 26.7% in November

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 217,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.98. The company had a trading volume of 61,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.