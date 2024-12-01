First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Acceptance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FACO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. 10,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 53.03%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

