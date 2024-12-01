Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of Fidelis Insurance worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIHL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 390,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 213.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 714,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 486,888 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 248,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 106,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

FIHL opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.01. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

