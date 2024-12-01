Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,262,800 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the October 31st total of 2,632,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,898,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 0.9 %
FNMA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Federal National Mortgage Association
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.