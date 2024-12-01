EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 171,400 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

EZGO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EZGO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 8,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,415. EZGO Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

