Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 547.0 days.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock remained flat at $8.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.