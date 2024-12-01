Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 547.0 days.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Evertz Technologies stock remained flat at $8.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.87.
About Evertz Technologies
