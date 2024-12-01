Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes $96.48 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 117,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,483,000. Lam Research comprises about 1.2% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.72 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.