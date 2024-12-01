Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $48.53 Million in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 689,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,527,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.36% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,490.33. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.9 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

