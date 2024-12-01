Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Short Interest Update

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 822,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ZGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.20 target price for the company.

ZGN stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.09. 436,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

