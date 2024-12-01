Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $20.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

