Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Endesa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $20.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.
Endesa Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.