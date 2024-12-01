Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Update

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,566.13. This represents a 85.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $578,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at $89,852.76. This represents a 86.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,176 shares of company stock worth $7,893,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $188,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWTX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
