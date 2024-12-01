Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $4,531,757.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,709,780.10. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $572,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,545. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 541,491 shares of company stock valued at $68,927,496. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,056. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.21, a PEG ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $157.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

