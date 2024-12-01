Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 29th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.