Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 29th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited owns the lease of and right to operate the Dalrymple Bay terminal, a coal export metallurgical coal facility in Bowen Basin in Queensland, Australia. The company provides terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of Australian coal exports. Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

