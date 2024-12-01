CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,973 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

