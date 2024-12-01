CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,481,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after buying an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

