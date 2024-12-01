CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.9 %

PHM stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $86.59 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

