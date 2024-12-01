CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,790 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $3,456,000. Burney Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 17.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,820 shares of company stock valued at $21,892,856 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

STX opened at $101.33 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

