CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:YYY opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $440.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

