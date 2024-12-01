COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 26.5% in November

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CICOY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2787 per share. This is a positive change from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

