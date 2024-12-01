Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $27,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 566.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $499.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.73. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $358.68 and a 52 week high of $503.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 57.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total transaction of $134,596.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,387,952.46. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $654,296. This trade represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.00.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

