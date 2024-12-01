CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CKX Lands Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN CKX opened at $12.20 on Friday. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.03.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.