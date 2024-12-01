Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $15,044,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 115.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVS opened at $105.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

