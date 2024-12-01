Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Cerus Stock Performance

CERS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 503,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Cerus has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cerus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,995.70. This represents a 4.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 451.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cerus by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

