Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Cass Information Systems has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

CASS opened at $44.87 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $608.89 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. Research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cass Information Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

