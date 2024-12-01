Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,269,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 1,786,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.4 days.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
CDUAF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.
