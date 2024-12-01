Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,269,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 1,786,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.4 days.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

CDUAF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.