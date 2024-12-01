Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 156,400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the quarter. Camtek comprises approximately 0.5% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 78.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $74.50 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

