Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

BRKHW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 87,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,841. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

About Burtech Acquisition

BurTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

