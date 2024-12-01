BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,079,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 5,275,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.8 days.
BT Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of BT Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.06.
BT Group Company Profile
