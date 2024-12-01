BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,079,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 5,275,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.8 days.

BT Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BT Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

