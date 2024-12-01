Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
BHFAM opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $18.95.
Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
