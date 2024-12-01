Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Down 16.3% in November

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 162,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director James S. Johnson sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,690. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,801.40. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,546 shares of company stock valued at $665,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 272,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 29,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

