Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Down 15.0% in November

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brand Engagement Network Stock Performance
NASDAQ BNAIW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 15,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,861. Brand Engagement Network has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Brand Engagement Network
