Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Brand Engagement Network

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brand Engagement Network stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned 0.53% of Brand Engagement Network as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Brand Engagement Network Stock Performance

Shares of BNAI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 227,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,217. Brand Engagement Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Brand Engagement Network Company Profile

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.