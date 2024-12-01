Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,183.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 171,197 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 15,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,527. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

