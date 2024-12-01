B&L Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 78.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 58,673 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in Stryker by 3,210.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $210,289,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $392.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $285.79 and a 1-year high of $398.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.60.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 17.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

