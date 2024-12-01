B&L Asset Management LLC Invests $507,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. This represents a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE AMP opened at $573.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.74 and a twelve month high of $577.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.