Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 37.5% in November

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance

BNET stock remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

