Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Short Interest Update

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Binah Capital Group Stock Performance

BCGWW remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,045. Binah Capital Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

