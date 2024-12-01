Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Short Interest Update

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Binah Capital Group Stock Performance
BCGWW remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,045. Binah Capital Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
Binah Capital Group Company Profile
