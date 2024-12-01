Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Better Home & Finance Trading Up 14.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BETRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,605. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.21.
About Better Home & Finance
