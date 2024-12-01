Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BETRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,605. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

