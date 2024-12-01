Bellevue Group AG Sells 2,358 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $122.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $126.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

